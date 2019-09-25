Gray Television completes purchase of KDLT-TV

Gray Television, the owner of KSFY-TV, has finalized the purchase of KDLT-TV, the NBC affiliate based in Sioux Falls.

The company finalized the deal Wednesday morning, one day after the Federal Communication Commission approved the purchase.

Gray first announced plans to purchase KDLT in May of 2018. The deal faced regulatory approval by both the FCC and the Department of Justice.

KSFY-TV General Manager Jim Berman says the deal will lead to expanded news coverage for viewers. In addition, more consumers in the area will have access to both KSFY’s and KDLT’s over-the-air broadcast signal.

