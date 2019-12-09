Great Bear Ski Valley fires up the snow guns

Great Bear Ski Valley officially fired up the snow guns early Monday morning preparing to open for the season. With a cold front moving through its perfect timing.

The snowmakers are powered up and ready to coat the slopes for this year's season opener.

With the cold temperatures moving through its perfect timing and General Manager Dan Grider has been waiting for this day since closing last season.

"Absolutely, starting in October I started looking at the forecast and what's going on up in the arctic and Siberia because that's where all this cold air and snow is coming from," Grider said.

The goal right now is to make an 18-inch base of snow on the ground to open up for the season, but with the seasons changing so much the past few years, it's been unpredictable when Great Bear would open for business.

Grider said everyone in the industry has noticed a two-week shift in the seasons.

"I’ve been here since 1992 and it seems like the seasons are shifting a little bit. We use to really count on being open by the first of December and we'd stay open through the first of March. Now it seems like its mid-December before we get open," Grider said.

Great Bear has 19 different types of snow guns. 850 gallons of water a minute will flow from the holding pond to the snow guns. If they can get consistent temperatures it takes about five to six days to make.

"We're taking water from our holding pond and running it through our snow guns which actually puts it up in the air and as that water freezes it comes back down like an ice crystal which is snow," Grider said.

Manmade snow over natural snow is preferred since it's a lot denser. Right now they're just waiting for the weather to turn.

"It gets quite busy especially over the holidays that's why we're kind of anxious to get some snow on the ground," Grider said.

Great Bear currently does not have an opening date yet, but they urge you to check their website for updates.