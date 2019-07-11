Great Bear Ski Valley looking for feedback

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is looking for feedback from the public.

Staff at the recreation area is asking people to complete a 10-minute survey of what they want to see at the park in the future. The general manager says they've been working on a master development plan the past three to four years.

"There's a lot of things we do out here than just skiing or snowboarding," said Dan Grider, Great Bear Ski Valley general manager. "And so we want to find out what the user wants. We know we need a new chalet or at least to expand our chalet and some things like that, some lift work and whatever but what do you the users want?"

Grider says they plan to take the results and finalize a development plan. One of the things they're already looking at is improving the 40-year old chairlift

The survey can be found on Great Bear Ski Valley's Facebook page.