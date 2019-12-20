Great Bear open for the season

After a week of cold weather and plenty of snow being made, Great Bear Ski Valley is opening for the season.

The ski park opened Friday afternoon, with limited runs on skiing, snowboarding, and tubing.

The first session of lazer tubing begins Saturday at 9:30 p.m. but tickets are limited and only available online.

Great Bear will have extended hours over the holiday break along with an ugly sweater contest on Christmas Eve and a fireworks show at midnight on New Year's Eve.

"I heard today was opening day," said Alex Kringen, snowboarder. "I walked into the house and was back from break and my mom said yea, Great Bear is open today and that kind of blew my mind. I wasn't ready for that, so I had to get right out here."

Crews are now focusing on the remaining trails and once enough snow has fallen, the cross country trails will be groomed.