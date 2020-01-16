Great Bear to close Friday, Saturday canceling 31st annual FunSki

Due to forecasted weather, Great Bear will be closed on Friday and Saturday canceling the 31st annual Media One FunSki benefiting Children’s Inn.

This is the first time in the history of the event that it has been canceled.

Great Bear says weather permitting they will be open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing Sunday, January 19 and Monday, January 20 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. returning to regular hours Tuesday, January 21.

For those still wishing to donate to the Children's Inn, please visit

chssd.org/childrensinn

The Homewood Suites Ski & Snowboard Race benefiting Angels With A Dream and Women’s Day presented by Sun ‘N Fun Specialty Sports scheduled for January 19 are now rescheduled to Sunday, January 26.

