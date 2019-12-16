Great Bear to open Friday for 2019-20 season

Great Bear Ski Valley is ready to open for the 2019-2020 season on Friday.

After several weeks of cold temperatures and successful snowmaking, Great Bear will open for skiing and snowboarding, with limited runs at 9 a.m. Friday.

Fifth Grade Friday will also start at 3 p.m. Friday. Fifth graders can receive a lift ticket, equipment rental and group lesson at 5 or 6 p.m. for $10 every Friday. Pre-registration is available online at https://greatbearpark.com.

The first session of Lazer Tubing is Saturday at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are limited and only available online. Other Lazer Tubing sessions include Jan 4 and 25, and Feb. 8 and 29.

Great Bear will have extended hours over the holiday break, including an ugly sweater contest on Christmas Eve and a fireworks show at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Hours of operation:

- Dec. 20: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

- Dec. 21: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Lazer Tubing at 9:30 pm)

- Dec. 22 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

- Dec. 23 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

- Dec. 24 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Dec. 25: Closed

- Dec. 26 - Dec. 30 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

- Dec. 31: 9 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. (fireworks at midnight)

- Jan. 1: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

- Jan. 2: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

- Jan. 3: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.