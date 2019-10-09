Great Plains Zoo hosting annual 'ZooBoo'

Every year, the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History thrill kids and adults alike with ZooBoo, a three-night Halloween extravaganza.

Organizers say costumed kids and their families will wind their way through the decorated exhibits and walkways in the Zoo collecting candy and trinkets at a variety of treat tents with costumed presenters

“ZooBoo is a safe, non-scary event for the whole family,” said Elizabeth A. Whealy, Great Plains Zoo president and CEO. “The Zoo provides a great atmosphere, and our staff and sponsors make sure everyone has more than enough treats to take home.”

ZooBoo event hours & Great Plains Zoo General Admission Hours:

- Friday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m (zoo & museum will close early at 3:30 p.m., with last admission at 2:30 p.m.)

- Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. (zoo & museum will close early at 1 p.m., with last admission at 12 p.m.)

- Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 - 7 p.m. (zoo & museum will close early at 1:30 p.m., with last admission at 12:30 p.m)

Tickets are $5 for Zoo members or $7 for non-members and are available at the Zoo or online at www.greatzoo.org. Non-members can also purchase their tickets at any Sioux Falls Hy-Vee or the zoo's box office.