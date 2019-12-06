Great Shots opens its doors for the first time

Sioux Falls golfers can keep their game sharp all year long, thanks to the opening of Great Shots.

The new golf spot houses a three-level driving range complete with heaters for the winter months, along with a bar and restaurant and plenty of places decked out with golf pros ready to perfect each golfer's game.

The doors open Friday morning at 11, kicking off events throughout the weekend. There will be live music Friday, Santa, cocoa and cookies on Saturday and football on the largest screen in South Dakota (23-feet) on Sunday.