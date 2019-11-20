Great Shots set to open early next month

A new golf entertainment complex in Sioux Falls is set to open within the next few weeks.

Great Shots at the Sanford Sports Complex will open Dec. 6, according to a Sanford spokesperson.

The 54,000-square-foot golf and entertainment venue is being built at the corner of Benson Road and Westport Avenue. It features 60 individual climate-controlled hitting bays, two restaurant and bar spaces, six event rooms and a kids’ activity center with climbing wall.

According to Sanford, each bay in the three-story building can accommodate up to 10 people. Guests will be able to use real golf clubs and hit real golf balls out to a 250-yard-long by 90-yard-wide artificial turf field. Using radar-based technology, golfers are able to track their shots, including club-head speed, exit velocity and distance. Through BigShots software’s game mode, guests have several options to turn their golf experience into an interactive video game.

You can find more information at Great Shots' website.