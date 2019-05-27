GreatLIFE’s newest location is now open at 41st and Sertoma.

Located in the brand new retail center near Roosevelt High School, the latest GreatLIFE addition is now open.

The 9,600 square foot of space nearly quadruples its old space and makes it GreatLIFE’s third-largest Sioux Falls location.

The 41st and Sertoma location features state-of-the-art equipment, an indoor turf workout area and even 24-hour tanning with Year Round Brown.

In addition, GreatLIFE’s new Harrisburg location is under construction and coming this fall. The 16,000-square-foot-building on North Cliff Avenue will have indoor and outdoor turf workout areas, a large free weight space, saunas, and a recovery lounge.