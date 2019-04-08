Greta Van Susteren to host weekly program

KSFY's Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren is launching a new weekly show this fall.

Gray Television, the owner of KSFY announced the new program today.

"Full Court Press" will be a weekend political show focusing on how policy action, political decisions and national events impact local communities across the country.

Van Susteren's a veteran of CNN, MSNBC and Fox News Channel and will now bringing her no-nonsense approach to local television.

Van Susteren's show will feature substantive interviews of newsmakers, rountable discussions and investigative reports.

"Full Court Press" begins this September on KSFY.