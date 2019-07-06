Grieving with Grace is a support group where adults learn about the grieving process, and how to care for themselves as they work through the grief of a loved one's death. Sessions usually take place on the first Saturday of the month in the Gathering Room at First Lutheran Church at 9:30 a.m. and group sessions following at 10-11:00 a.m. All sessions are open to first time participants, and talking aloud is not a requirement. Participants will be learning from the book, "Understanding Your Grief", written by grief expert Dr. Alan Wolfelt.

Pastor Katherine Olson can be reached First Lutheran Church for more information at (605)-339-1983 ext. 214.

2019 Schedule:

August 3- Art Therapy Activity (more details TBA)

October 5- Open to the Presence of Your Loss (Wolfelt, ch.1)

November 16- Holiday Grief Breakfast (more details TBA)

December 7- Dispel Misconceptions About Grief (Wolfelt, ch.2)