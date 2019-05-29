Groundbreaking at The Banquet West location

Work is about to start on The Banquet's new westside location in Sioux Falls.

Courtesy of The Banquet

A groundbreaking was held Wednesday at the site near Fifth Street and Marion Road.

The feeding ministry serves 200,000 meals each year to people living in poverty in the community. As the demand grows, so does the need for another location.

Right now, The Banquet is serving people on the west side of town at the W.H Lyon Fairgrounds.

"Oh you have no idea what a good feeling it is to know that this is finally actually happening," said Tamera Jerke-Liesinger, executive director of The Banquet. "It's been a long time coming, so many people helping us down this journey and we are so grateful and excited."

The Delbridge family donated two acres of land for the new location.

Work is expected to wrap up later this year.