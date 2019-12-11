Group hands out wreaths at Sioux Falls VA

'Tis the season of giving and that's what one group did at the Sioux Falls VA.

A local property management company along with residents worked over the course of 80 hours over six weeks to put together 210 wreaths, all handed out at the Sioux Falls VA. For those receiving a wreath, it's a reminder that people are appreciative.

"It means to me that people still care and they care about the veterans and they are still putting their heart and soul into making these and giving them away free is something else," said John Honomichi, a veteran. "It's just amazing."

This is the 16th year the group has made wreaths for the VA.