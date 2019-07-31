Group voices concerns on election security

Protesters let their voices be heard at Senator John Thune's office in Sioux Falls on Wednesday.

The group, 'Common Grounds Indivisible', held a demonstration in an attempt to spur forth progress on election security, particularly in relation to interference from foreign governments.

"We want to have campaigns notify the FBI if they are contacted by Russia or some other group," said Joan McMillin, Common Grounds Indivisible organizer. "And we want to have paper ballots that would back up our elections in case machines are hacked."

Protesters expressed frustration, not just at Thune, but also at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for refusing to allow voting on election security bills.

Senator Thune released a statement Wednesday afternoon adding "We all want secure elections and that includes a no-tolerance policy when it comes to foreign interference with elections. It’s obvious that some of the discussion around this issue is merely designed to attack the president — but we need to stay focused on the issue itself and continue to pursue actual solutions to ensure our elections are safe and secure."