If you are involved with any small business, Monday was a good day to be in Sioux Falls.

Courtesy of Google

Google employees from across the country made a visit to offer some helpful technology tips and tricks. The "Grow with Google" event included one-on-one tutoring and group sessions aimed to provide businesses with all kinds of tools.

Google employees say knowing how to properly use technology can draw in more customers.

"Reach out to those people that maybe aren't necessarily in our immediate area and here the radio ads and things like that," said Rachel Polan, a small business employee. "So using google to get into Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota."

The "Grow with Google" event didn't just happen in South Dakota. It has sessions in all 50 states.