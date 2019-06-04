Guardian arrested after child is rescued from hot vehicle

Rapid City police rescue a child locked in a hot pickup Monday morning; arresting the child’s guardian for felony child abuse.

Police say they are not releasing the name of the woman they arrested due to Marsy’s Law (protecting the child’s identity).

The incident was in the parking lot of the Regional Health Medical Clinic on Flormann Street.

Police were called about 9:15 a.m. about a child in the pickup for about two hours, with the windows rolled up. Seeing that the child was “sweating profusely” and concerned about the child’s health, the officer broke the window to get the child out. The child was taken to Regional Hospital for treatment.

According to a release from the police, the Regional Hospital emergency department staff “indicated that had no one intervened, the situation was a life-threatening one for the child.”

The Department of Social Services is now caring for the child.

Police added that if you see a child, or animal, that appears to be in danger in a hot car, call 911 immediately if an emergency. For other assistance, call 394-4131.