Gun advocacy group speaks in Sioux Falls

The gun safety advocacy group Moms Demand Action attended Monday's meeting of the Sioux Falls Rotary Club, speaking about keeping kids safe around guns.

The group is known for its 'Be Smart' Campaign, which is geared at raising awareness about responsible gun storage.

"We use the letters in smart, so the 's' stands for securing guns in your homes and vehicles, the 'm' stands for modeling responsible behavior around guns, the 'a' is asking other grown-ups about unsecured guns in homes where your child may visit for a playdate or a sleepover, the 'r' is for recognizing the role of guns in suicide and the 't' is for telling your peers to be smart," said Shannon Hoime, Moms Demand Action volunteer.

The 'Be Smart' campaign specifically advocates for storing guns unlocked, unloaded and separate from ammunition.