Hagmaier installed as fourth Bishop of the South Dakota Synod

Reverend Constanze Hagmaier was elected to the Office of Bishop earlier this Summer on June 1, but now she is officially installed as the fourth Bishop of the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. She described how she felt as, "an overwhelming sense of gratefulness." More feelings are likely to follow as Hagmaier says the reality is still fresh and her new title is still registering with her. During this adjustment, she says she wants to listen and learn from the people she is serving.