Hairstylists team up to offer free back-to-school haircuts for kids

Students will soon return to school, and some Sioux Falls hairstylists want to make sure kids look and feel good before they had back to class.

5 Star Cutz n Salon is partnering with several other local barbers and hairstylists to provide free haircuts to kids before the new school year.

Owner Tyrone Wilson says it's just one way he can help give back to the community.

The event is at Reach Church on August 18 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Rudy M. Navarrete's Tex-Mexican Restaurant will provide a free Taco Bar, with a free-will donation benefiting Feeding South Dakota.

You can find more details about the event here.