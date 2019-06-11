Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre to speak at annual law enforcement appreciation dinner

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will headline the 38th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner and Children’s Charity Fundraiser on Nov. 13 in Sioux Falls.

The event, founded 38 years ago by Gene Abdallah, allows local business and community leaders to come together and honor law enforcement officers throughout South Dakota. The event has also raised millions of dollars for children’s charities in the name of law enforcement.

Each year, one law enforcement officer receives the William J. Janklow Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award. Nearly 2,000 people attend the dinner every year, making it the largest of its kind in the United States.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Brett Favre has accepted our invitation to speak to our men and women in law enforcement this year,” said Scott Abdallah, co-chair of the annual event. “This is a rare opportunity for law enforcement to meet a true football legend. Mr. Favre has agreed to a question and answer format, so it should be a really fun evening for our audience members.”

The former Green Bay Packer and Minnesota Viking played 20 seasons in the NFL, with 11 Pro Bowl selections. Having established himself as one of the most distinguished legacies in NFL history, Favre entertains audiences with heartwarming stories and inspires them with lessons learned from adversities confronted both on and off the field. This will be the first time that Favre has ever spoken publicly in Sioux Falls.

This year’s event starts at 6 p.m. at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. Tickets are limited and are $50 each. Anyone interested can call 605-941-0054.