Halloween house in Sioux Falls turns heads every year

When driving around Sioux Falls you're sure to see plenty of houses decked out in Halloween decorations especially during this time of year.

But there's one house, in particular, you may have seen and you'd know it by sight.

For the past 16 years, Sioux Falls local Mike Irvine has been going all out with his Halloween decor, trying to do something a bit different each year.

"Fun, excitement, maybe their hair stands up just a little bit," Irvine said. "Halloween, in my opinion, is supposed to be one of those holidays where the kids and the adults should enjoy."

Irvine says that he loves what he does and tries his best to outdo himself each year. He credits his love for the holiday to his childhood experiences trick-or-treating door to door.

You can get a look at his display by taking a trip down South Van Eps Avenue, to house number 2104.