Halloween safety tips

Halloween is Thursday, and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is offering some safety tips to help keep trick-or-treaters safe.
Kids’ Safety Tips
• Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.
• Look left, right, and left again when crossing the street. Keep looking as you cross.
• Don’t dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.
• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
• Always walk on sidewalks. If the neighborhood has no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far left as possible.
• Always choose well-lit streets.
• Watch for cars that are turning or backing up out of driveways.
• Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.
• Always walk and don’t run from house to house.
• Enter homes only if you are with a trusted adult.
• Never accept rides from a stranger.
Parents’ Safety Tips
• Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision.
• Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and choose light colors.
• Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.
• Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.
• When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.
• When shopping for costumes, wigs, and accessories, look for and purchase those with a label clearly indicating they are flame-resistant.
• Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them.
• Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
Home Safety Tips
• Remove from the porch and front yard anything that a child could trip over, such as garden hoses, toys, bikes, and lawn decorations.
• Check outdoor lights and replace burned-out bulbs.
• Wet leaves or snow should be swept from sidewalks and steps.
• Restrain pets so they do not inadvertently jump on or bite a trick-or-treater.
Drivers’ Safety Tips
• Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.
• Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, in medians, and on curbs.
• Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.
• Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.
• Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic, and turn your headlights on earlier in the evening to spot children from greater distances and to help them to notice your vehicle.
• Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., so be especially alert for kids during those hours.