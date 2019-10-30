Halloween safety tips

Halloween is Thursday, and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is offering some safety tips to help keep trick-or-treaters safe.

Kids’ Safety Tips

• Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

• Look left, right, and left again when crossing the street. Keep looking as you cross.

• Don’t dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

• Always walk on sidewalks. If the neighborhood has no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far left as possible.

• Always choose well-lit streets.

• Watch for cars that are turning or backing up out of driveways.

• Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.

• Always walk and don’t run from house to house.

• Enter homes only if you are with a trusted adult.

• Never accept rides from a stranger.

Parents’ Safety Tips

• Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision.

• Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and choose light colors.

• Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

• Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

• When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

• When shopping for costumes, wigs, and accessories, look for and purchase those with a label clearly indicating they are flame-resistant.

• Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them.

• Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.

Home Safety Tips

• Remove from the porch and front yard anything that a child could trip over, such as garden hoses, toys, bikes, and lawn decorations.

• Check outdoor lights and replace burned-out bulbs.

• Wet leaves or snow should be swept from sidewalks and steps.

• Restrain pets so they do not inadvertently jump on or bite a trick-or-treater.

Drivers’ Safety Tips

• Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

• Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, in medians, and on curbs.

• Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

• Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

• Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic, and turn your headlights on earlier in the evening to spot children from greater distances and to help them to notice your vehicle.

• Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., so be especially alert for kids during those hours.

