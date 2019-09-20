Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City now accepting bets at sportsbook

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City announced they will be officially accepting bets at their sportsbook on Friday.

The Hard Rock Sioux City Sportsbook features four betting windows for guests. More than 400 square feet has been designated for the sportsbook in the east corner of the casino.

Bets can be placed over the counter. Online and mobile sports betting is expected to available later this year.

People can begin registering for online betting by filing an application at the Sportsbook, Rock Star Rewards Club or on the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s website.