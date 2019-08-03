Harley-Davidson executives ride through Sioux Falls prior to Sturgis

The world renowned Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is on full throttle, but local law enforcement knows they need to be prepared. Local communities will have more police during the event. Different agencies between Meade and Pennington counties are hiring more officers, temporarily opening a second jail, and keeping a courthouse open seven days a week. Nearly half a million people attended last year's rally. Among some of the riders making their way to the Black Hills are Bill and Karen Davidson. The brother and sister along two other Harley-Davidson executives stopped by Sioux Falls as they continue their journey west. Bill and Karen are fourth generation Davidsons and decedents of William Davidson, one of the motor company’s founders.