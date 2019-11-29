Harrisburg Residents urged to check property for damage after DUI incident

If you live in the city of Harrisburg on the north-east side, the Sheriff's Office is asking that you check your property for any damage, after a 14 block long streak of vandalism caused by a woman, now charged with a DUI.

The woman's vehicle was caught on security video on Friday, November 29, around 4:30 AM. The video showed the car going through on yards, on sidewalks, and in road construction areas. Damage to Christmas decorations, landscaping and other yard items has been reported.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, the driver is a 24-year-old woman from Harrisburg and was charged with DUI, reckless driving, intentional damage to private property and misc. other charges.

If you need to report damage, call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 605-764-5651.