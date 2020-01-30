Harrisburg School District holds ribbon cutting for Home Builders Academy

A new facility in Harrisburg is aiming to give students some hands-on experience.

Officials cut the ribbon on the "Home Builders Academy" Thursday. The goal is to help students looking to get into the trades workforce while building affordable housing in the community.

Classes began last fall with 40 students getting a head start in their field.

“It's a very interesting opportunity. It's really fun, I mean, I have a blast making stuff for my friends. I came in here with no knowledge of anything and I learned a lot just from one semester,” said student Kamen Hudson.

The "Home Builders Care Foundation" also presented a $250,000 check to the school during today's ceremony.

