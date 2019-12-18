Harrisburg school informs parents of threat

The Harrisburg School District is addressing parents following a threat made by a student last week.

In an email letter to Harrisburg North Middle School families on Wednesday, the district said after working with law enforcement to assess a situation they've determined that a threat made by a student on Dec. 13 was "not viable".

Harrisburg North Middle School's full letter to parents:

"After coordinating with law enforcement to assess the situation, we have determined that the threat made by a student on Friday morning, December 13th, was not viable. It did not include names, dates, or times and was made as a transient statement out of frustration. While privacy law does not allow us to share specifics, please be assured that at no time was students or staff in danger. The safety of students and staff is of the utmost importance to us, and in addition, we want to make sure you are abreast of the situation."

The school district said a resource officer will be present Thursday and Friday as a precaution.