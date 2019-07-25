Harrold woman pleads not guilty in traffic death

A Harrold woman has pleaded not guilty in federal court to causing the death of a man last year by negligently operating a vehicle.

Twenty-three-year-old Kiya Rojas was indicted for manslaughter last week in the July 2018 death of 26-year-old Rolland Grass Rope in Lyman County.

Rojas was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

The charge against her carries a maximum of 8 years in prison and a $250,000 fine upon conviction.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Lower Brule Agency.

