A Hartford man has been sentenced to federal prison for unlicensed explosives.

According to the Department of Justice, Gerald Gosmire will spend the next 18 months in federal prison.

Gosmire was found guilty of unlicensed receipt of explosive materials.

The DOJ says authorities found 37 explosive devices when they searched Gosmire's property.

The devices require a permit and Gosmire did not have one.

Gosmire was indicted in July and pled guilty in November.