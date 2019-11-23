Harvey Dunn student asks Mayor TenHaken to change Halloween day

A friendly suggestion to Mayor Paul TenHaken from a Harvey Dunn Elementary student asks him to change the day of Halloween.

Mayor TenHaken posted a picture of the student's letter on Facebook Saturday asking the public how he should respond.

Trey in room 303 at the elementary is asking that the city change Halloween to the last Friday in October. His reasoning behind it is so kids can eat a lot of candy, have more sleeping time and not get ready for school so early.

Several teachers in the comments agree with Trey.

