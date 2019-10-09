Haunted house raises money for the community

The Scotland haunted house opens Friday and is giving all the money made back to the community.

The 18 room house is decorated and run entirely by volunteers, and the money raised goes back into the community, funding summer programs the Scotland Youth Center and school projects.

Around 40 to 50 volunteers are working any given night.

Each year, the house donates between $13,000 and $18,000 to programs in the community.

Admission is $12 or $10 and a non-perishable food item.

The grand opening is Friday, from 7:00-11:00 p.m.

The house will also be open those hours on Saturday, and each remaining Friday/Saturday in October.