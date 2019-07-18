Closing act for Sioux Falls JazzFest cancels due to accident

Many JazzFest fans have noticed on social media throughout the week, a member of Here Come the Mummies was in an accident. After discussion, the band has canceled their Sioux Falls performance on Saturday night. More information from the group will be available via their Facebook page and social media.

“JazzFest will work with HCTM to perform in 2020 and bring their South Dakota fans an incredible experience that only the Mummies can provide,” says Tryg Fredrickson, SFJB’s Executive Director.

The good news is the eccentric funk band MarchFourth is going to close the show on July 20th. MarchFourth has been described as a band of exception musical quality and a visual kaleidoscope of stick walkers, hoopers, and Vaudeville style dancers.

Organizers of JazzFest are now in the process of working with another band to fill the open slot in the afternoon.

JazzFest is this Friday, July 19th, and Saturday, July 20th at Yankton Trail Park.