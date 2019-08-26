Health officials see increase in vape-related illnesses

Vaping products have been on the market since 2006, but it's only recently that we've seen the widespread interest and use.

Last week, an Illinois man with a suspected vaping related respiratory illness died.

That death could be the first tied to vaping and national numbers show vaping illnesses are on the rise.

The state of South Dakota has yet to see any reports of vape related illnesses, but a pulmonologist I that they're worried for the teenagers and adults who continue to use and abuse these products.

"In a 5 milliliter vile there's 100 milligrams of nicotine. 10 milligrams of nicotine if ingested by a toddler can kill him," Avera Pulmonologist, Fady Jamous said.

The recent death in Illinois that's potentially tied to vaping is raising a red flag for those doctors and nurses here at home in South Dakota.

Originally e-cigarettes were used to help smokers break their habit, but that's not the case anymore according to Dr. Jamous.

"I can tell the patient that there's an 18 percent chance you're going to stop cigarettes, but in one year there's an 80 percent chance you're going to still be vaping," Dr. Jamous said.

He said there has been no study that shows this actually works, though. In the meantime, the age of those who vape is getting younger and younger.

"So the main concern about the younger people the high schoolers and the middle schoolers taking on this habit is the fact that now they will be addicted to nicotine, and the risk of them transitioning to cigarettes, and maybe other drugs are very high," Dr. Jamous said.

In fact, the rate at which teens vape has gone up rapidly and these teens are not usual smokers, they’re rather teens trying to keep up with the trends. These trends causing major vaping related illnesses.

"We know that many of the components of the e-cigarettes have been shown to cause cellular damage in the lung whether it's the nicotine or the flavorings or the heavy metals," Dr. Jamous said.

With more than 7,000 flavors of vape juices on the market, Dr. Jamous said they have different harmful chemicals or heavy metals like nickel, manganese, and arsenic.

It hasn't been ruled out yet if THC products could be the cause of the illnesses too.

"If you survive you may need to be on oxygen for the rest of your life," Dr. Jamous said.

Any product that is inhaled, the lung gets injured by all different types of things. Even smoking one e-cigarette pod can be the equivalent of smoking a pack a day.

Health officials said right now they don't have enough studies to show what each chemical is doing to the lungs that are ultimately creating these illnesses.

