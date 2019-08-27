Healthy meal options for back to school

For many families back to school means back to busier schedules. With being busy it can be difficult to eat healthy and it becomes harder when looking for healthier options for kids.

Local dietitians at Hy-Vee said they offer a variety of classes for parents who are looking to make their kids meals a little healthier.

It can be overwhelming though going to a grocery store. Dietitians recommend starting out with the basics like fruits or vegetables and building your meal from there. Another thing you can do is get creative when you're making the meals and get your kids involved in the process. Hy-Vee also offers "shortcuts" a handy pre-washed and pre-prepped snack. Dietitians said you can also make meals out of those "shortcuts" and it saves you one step.

Dietitians can also help you learn how to better read food labels and discover new food choices with tours.

Hy-Vee is offering classes to for healthy options to fill lunch boxes this Saturday.