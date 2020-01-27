Heart donor's mother meets recipient to hear her late son's heartbeat

On November 2, 2017, Sandi Benthin lost her 40-year-old son Jeremy Buol after a fatal assault in a Watertown, S.D. bar.

Sandi Benthin embraces Tom Puig, who received her sons heart donation. (WEAU)

“He was 40 years old but he thought he was 25,” Benthin says. “He loved to have fun. He was the life of the party, loved to pull pranks. He was a jokester.”

WEAU reports Benthin decided to donate her son’s organs, ultimately saving the lives of five people including Tom Puig of Rice Lake, Wis., who received Jeremy’s heart.

Puig and his family decided to reach out to Benthin and her husband, Larry Benthin to express their gratitude.

“When I first messaged her I said I really want you to come listen to your son’s heart,” Tom says.

On Friday, Tom’s wife Linda surprised him by arranging to meet the Benthins at Rice Lake Family Restaurant.

In an emotional and tearful meeting, Benthin was able to listen to her son’s heartbeat for the first time since he passed away.

Tom had been waiting for a new heart for five years before he got the call on November 2, 2017.

“When we got that phone call we cried, we laughed,” Linda says. “Jeremy is our hero.”

Since the transplant, Tom’s family members have all become organ donors and he and Sandi are encouraging others to do the same.

“It helps me knowing that he is living through others,” Benthin says.