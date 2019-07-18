Heart-worm Disease a major concern for dog owners

Sioux Falls recently ranked first in the Nation for the highest increase in heart-worm disease testing.

Heart-worm is a potentially fatal disease that is a big concern for pet owners.

"If it's left untreated, definitely fatal," said Darcee Munsterteiger, a Veterinarian in Aberdeen.

Heart-worm is a parasitic disease spread to animals through a mosquitoes bite.

"When they land on a dog and bite to get a blood mule, then they inject the disease into, or transfer the disease into that animal," Munsterteiger said.

Man's best friend is at a great risk of being infected.

"A dog is the most commonly affected animal," Munsterteiger said.

Helping keep our animals safe is very simple.

Owners can protect their dogs by giving them a simple monthly preventative.

"Nowadays it is very easy to treat because there are a number of variety of preventatives," she said

Many of those preventatives can be given to your dog right at home.

"Once a month you give your dog a treat, that's actually a preventative, that covers the heart-worm preventative, there's also usually a internal parasite de-wormer mixed in with that so you're covering multiple things," she said.

That's exactly what Jessica Hollingsworth does with her dog.

"I like to keep it on the 15th of each month because that is the day that I remember, my dog loves the treats, he downs it," Hollingsworth said.

Hher dog has never had any issues with the parasite.

"They love to cover his coat when he goes out to the bathroom, and so I have to make sure he's safe with whatever they're going to harm him with," she said.

Doctor Darcee Munsterteiger hopes to see this become less of a problem here. She has one plan for dog owners.

"Test before giving the preventative, but test and give a preventative," Munsterteiger said.

The summer months aren't the only ones to worry about. Mosquitoes can survive year round, and spread the disease during the cold months as well.