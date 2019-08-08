Heavily armed man arrested at Missouri Walmart

A man with loaded weapons and more than 100 rounds of ammunition was stopped by an off-duty firefighter at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Missouri Thursday night.

According to KY3, the Springfield Police Department said officers responded to a report of an active shooter. They said the man walked into the Walmart, grabbed a cart, began pushing it around the store, and started recording himself with a cell phone.

The store manager pulled a fire alarm, urging people to get out of the store. The armed man left the store through an emergency exit, where an off-duty firefighter held him at gunpoint. Officers arrived within minutes to detain the suspect. They said the suspect had tactical weapons, body armor, and military fatigues.

Lieutenant Mike Lucas with the Springfield Police Department said it was clear the man's intent was to cause chaos, saying in part, "His intent was not to cause peace or comfort...He's lucky he's alive still, to be honest."

The department is still working to identify the man's motives.