Police searching waters for missing kayaker at Covell Lake in Sioux Falls

Police and rescue crews are searching the water at Covell Lake at Terrace Park in Sioux Falls Saturday night.

Authorities said they were called to the lake at 8:14 for a water rescue.

Initial reports were that two kayakers capsized on the water and were struggling to make it to shore.

One kayaker was rescued and brought to shore and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The second kayaker has not been located.

Sioux Falls Police sent out a tweet urging people to stay away from the area.

More information will be released at the Police Briefing on Monday.

This is a developing situation. Stick with KSFY News for the latest information.