Helene Duhamel to represent District 32 in SD Senate

Helene Duhamel of Rapid City has been appointed to represent District 32 in the South Dakota Senate.

Gov. Kristi Noem made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. The vacancy was created after the resignation of Senator Alan Solano.

“The responsibility to appoint a legislator when a vacancy arises is not something I take lightly,” Noem said. “Helene is a pillar of her community and a trusted voice for Rapid City. Helene’s experience as a journalist and more recently in the Pennington County Sheriff’s office will position her well to succeed in the State Legislature. I am confident she will serve as an effective Senator for her district.”

Duhamel has served as news director and anchor at KOTA-TV in Rapid City. More recently, she has served as the Public Information Officer for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Duhamel’s appointment will be effective immediately.