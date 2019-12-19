Helpline Center to offer new support group for survivors of suicide attempts

The Helpline Center will soon start a new support group for survivors of suicide attempts. The support group will be co-facilitated by a therapist and a suicide attempt survivor. It will offer a non-judgmental place for people to meet others who have survived a suicide attempt. It will also be an opportunity for suicide attempt survivors to learn skills on how to cope with their suicidal thoughts to stay safe in the future.

Only people over the age of 18 are able to join this group. They will need to register by contacting Sheri Nelson, who is the Suicide Prevention Director, at 605-274-1406.

The Helpline Center is available 24 hours a day for people who need support. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, you can call 1-800-273-8255.