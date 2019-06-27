Here's what to do if rejected disaster assistance by FEMA

FEMA says even if disaster assistance applicants were rejected, that may not be the last word.

There may be an easy-to-resolve reason why some applicants received a notice stating that they are ineligible for assistance, the organization said.

FEMA reminds applicants if they were informed that their application is “ineligible” or “incomplete,” more information may be needed. A common reason for initially being ineligible for disaster assistance is that an applicant needs to provide FEMA with a copy of an insurance determination letter before a grant application can be processed.

Other reasons for an ineligibility determination may include:

• The applicant did not sign the required documents.

• The applicant did not prove occupancy or ownership.

• Applicant’s identity may not have been verified.

• The damage is to a secondary home or a rental property, not a primary residence.

• Someone else in the household may have applied and received assistance.

• Disaster-related losses could not be verified.

FEMA said every applicant for federal assistance has the right to file an appeal. Appeals may be mailed, faxed to the FEMA National Processing Service Center or personally delivered to a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) and must be received within 60 days of the date on the determination letter.

Applicants or someone they designate to act on their behalf must explain in writing why they believe the initial decision was wrong and provide any new or additional information and documents that support the appeal.

- Appeals can be mailed to:

FEMA – Individuals & Households Program

National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

- Appeals can be faxed to:

800-827-8112

Attention: FEMA – Individuals & Households Program

Applicants may also visit any Disaster Recovery Center that FEMA and the State of South Dakota have opened across the state. Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will be visiting five additional locations. At a DRC, specialists from FEMA can help with appeals, answer questions, review applications and accept required documents.

