Hermstad receives first dosage of experimental ALS drug

An update tonight to the story of Jaci Hermstad of Spencer, Iowa. In February was diagnosed with a gene mutated and aggressive form of ALS.

Today in New York City, Jaci was administered the first dose of an experimental medicine that could stop the disease in it's tracks.

Jaci was allowed the dosage after the Food and Drug Administration agreed to by-pass some of its' testing of the medicine so Jaci could get it sooner.

Jaci's mother Lori says the infusion went well and they are feeling optimistic tonight.

