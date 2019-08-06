Hero soldier in El Paso shooting says focus should be on those who died, not him

As the bullets flew at an El Paso Walmart, an off-duty soldier put himself in danger to save the lives of people he didn’t know.

Pfc. Glendon Oakley is credited with scooping up children in El Paso and carrying them to safety. (Source: KFOX/CNN)

Pfc. Glendon Oakley is being called a hero following the massacre that killed 22 people. He’s credited with scooping up children and carrying them to safety.

Oakley sprang into action after a child ran up to him and said there was someone shooting at the Walmart next to the mall where he was shopping.

“I walked to Foot Locker and heard two gunshots and a whole bunch of people running around, screaming,” he said.

That’s when Oakley bolted outside to the parking lot.

“I see a whole bunch of kids … running around without their parents. The only thing I can think of is to pick up as many kids as I can,” he said. “I was just focused on the kids. I wasn’t worried about myself.”

Oakley’s action won him hero status in the community, but he’s not hearing of it.

“I want to clarify, what I did is what I was supposed to do,” the tearful soldier said in the aftermath of Saturday’s deadly shooting.

"I know what I did was heroic, but I’m more focused on the families that were lost and the kids that died.”

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. and CNN. All rights reserved.