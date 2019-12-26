“Heroes Behind the Badges” Blood Drive

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Police Department will kick off their 24th annual blood drive competition.

The friendly competition will run through Jan. 4. The public is encouraged to come into either Sanford Medical Center or Avera McKennan Hospital donor rooms and designate their blood donation to the department of their choice.

Donors can choose a specially designed “Police” or “Fire” T-shirt for donating blood at the donor rooms, receive a certificate redeemable for a free appetizer to Texas Roadhouse and a certificate for a free breakfast burrito at Taco John’s.

The department with the most donations will contribute $700 to the charity of their choice. Second place will donate $300 compliments of Citibank.

For more information and a complete blood drive schedule for Heroes Behind the Badges, visit http://cbblifeblood.org or call (605) 331-3222.

