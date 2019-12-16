'Heroes and Helpers' event helps low-income children buy Christmas gifts

The 2019 Heroes and Helpers event, which allows children from low-income families to shop for themselves and family members during this holiday season, will take place this week in Sioux Falls.

“Heroes and Helpers is a great Christmas tradition at the police department,” said Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns. “This is one of many events that help to build trust with youth and police. Building trust in your police department happens at many levels and creates a better community.”

The Banquet will select the children for this event, and the kids will partner with area law enforcement to help with the shopping.

Heroes and Helpers will begin around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at both Sioux Falls Target Stores. The event is a partnership with area law enforcement, The Banquet, and Target. Transportation is provided by School Bus Inc.

For further information, contact Mary Reichelt at 605-335-7066 or Kyle Johnson at 605-978-6866 at The Banquet.

