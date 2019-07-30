Herreid grocery store gets second chance

Small town grocery stores often struggle to keep their doors open.

But there are opportunities through different grant to help keep many of these stores open.

That's exactly what happened in Herreid.

After going without a grocery store for six months, people living in Herreid came together to make sure they wouldn't have to leave town to buy groceries anymore.

"My volunteers are amazing. I've got people calling all the time asking if I need help," said Kayla Huber, Owner of the new grocery store in Herreid.

Kayla Huber took over operations of the new grocery store in Herreid just three weeks ago.

"This is all new to me, I am a nurse actually," Huber said.

In April, former community member Daniel Martin was awarded a $20,000 Rural Development Grant from the USDA.

"He came up and said that he's be willing to bring a store back to Herreid," said Kevin Wientjes, Herreid Economic Development Secretary.

But some health issues prevented Martin from maintaining the store, bringing the community back to square one.

The next closest grocery store to this one is approximately 30 miles away.

It wasn't long before another community organization stepped in.

"The Herreid Economic Development applied for the USDA Incubator Business grant," Weintjes said.

Shortly after the approval of that second grant, people in town got to work on the stores remodel.

Kayla Huber purchased the store and has been running it ever since.

"If you would have asked me ten years ago where I would be, this is not where I would say," Huber said.

But Huber says she's looking forward to the challenges that come with being a new business owner. She hopes to keep the store running in Herreid for as long as she can.

"It's very needed in a small community like this," Huber said.

There are plenty of plans for the store in the future. For now Kayla Huber is taking everyday as a learning experience.