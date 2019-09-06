Hidden Gem: The Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum

If you're considering planting a tree or perhaps experimenting with some new flowers, it's important to know how tall it will get and what it's going to look like in the next year or two or ten. It can be difficult to get a good sense of all that at the store or by looking at pictures on the label, but there is a place in Sioux Falls that can help.

The Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum on the east side of Sioux Falls is a free, public park dedicated to growing and teaching about South Dakota native trees, plants and grasses. The arboretum has six gardens with thousands of trees, plants and flowers that are all labeled.

In addition to the plants, gardens and the beautiful waterfall, the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum also provides an opportunity to experience Sioux Falls history. The arboretum is built on the site of historic East Sioux Falls, a granite mining town that, at one time, had about 500 residents.

The arboretum is a Sioux Falls city park and free to visit. The grounds are open from dawn to dusk year round.

The grounds are open from dawn to dusk year-round.

Click here for more information on the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum

The Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum on the east side of Sioux Falls is a free, public park dedicated to growing and teaching about South Dakota native trees, plants and grasses.

For more information click on the link.

