Hidden hotel cameras spur Wisconsin agents to probe trips

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is looking for information on a Madison high school business club's past trips after students discovered hidden cameras in their hotel room this month.

East High School DECA students found cameras in their hotel room at the Hyatt Regency Hotel during a trip to Minneapolis on the first weekend in December. The school district placed an unidentified staffer on leave following the discovery.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that East's interim principal forwarded a message from a Wisconsin DOJ agent to say the department will work with the district to collect information about past DECA events, trips, and attendees.

Sioux Falls School District confirmed to KSFY News that a group of students stayed at the hotel during the conference but don't have any indication that students were impacted.

