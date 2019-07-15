High Temperatures can damage A/C units and your body

Temperatures across the region are well into the 90's and the heat index is rising into the 100's.

MGN

Those high temperatures and humidity can be bad for your A/C unit, as well as your body.

Howe Inc. recommends routine maintenance to keep your A/C running through the hot months.

The best time to have your unit serviced is in the spring, but it's too late for that now, but don't panic you can still have it serviced to make sure things are running correctly.

If you haven't looked at your air conditioner in awhile, go check it out.

Make sure it is washed off and clear of clutter that may block air flow.

If you notice anything out of the ordinary make sure to make a service call right away.

It is also recommended to keep you unit at a consistent temperature.

''The system is trying to get humidity out of your house... so a lot of times people think when I leave for work L'll change the temperature and when I come home I'll let it cool down. It's harder on the system to try and do that," Jarod Jones of Howe Inc. said.

For those who work outside in the summer and don't have the benefit of A/C, it is important to be safe in the hot weather.

With high temperatures, heat illness is possible, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The best way to avoid these head illnesses is to stay hydrated.

Nate Johnson, an emergency medicine physician with Avera, says water is the best way to stay hydrated.

He also recommends staying away from excessive alcohol and caffeine.

If possible, working in the morning can be a great way to beat the heat.

"If the heat index is over 100, we try to be done by 1:30... get up, get going, get done early," Shane Boldt, owner of Boldt Concrete, said.

Common signs of heat exhaustion are cramping, nausea, vomiting, and headaches.

If you start to feel delusional or aren't think clearly, it may be time to seek medical help.